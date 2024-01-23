Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Charles & Keith x Chet Lo
Spike Textured Metallic-handle Bag – Fuchsia
£99.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Charles & Keith
Need a few alternatives?
Jacquemus
Black & Brown Le Chiquito Long Bag
BUY
$900.00
SSENSE
Jacquemus
Le Chiquito Signature Mini Handbag
BUY
$735.00
Jacquemus
Jacquemus
Le Chiquito Long
BUY
$945.00
FWRD
Jacquemus
Le Chiquito Long Handbag
BUY
$935.00
Jacquemus
More from Charles & Keith x Chet Lo
Charles & Keith x Chet Lo
Spike Textured Metallic-handle Bag - Fuchsia
BUY
$103.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith x Chet Lo
Spike Textured Maxi Skirt - Red
BUY
$509.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith x Chet Lo
Spike Textured Shoulder Bag - Noir
BUY
$153.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith x Chet Lo
Spike Textured Platform Mules - Noir
BUY
$113.00
Charles & Keith
More from Top Handle
Jacquemus
Black & Brown Le Chiquito Long Bag
BUY
$900.00
SSENSE
Jacquemus
Le Chiquito Signature Mini Handbag
BUY
$735.00
Jacquemus
Jacquemus
Le Chiquito Long
BUY
$945.00
FWRD
Jacquemus
Le Chiquito Long Handbag
BUY
$935.00
Jacquemus
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted