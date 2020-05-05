Seedlip

A non-alcoholic replacement for traditional spirits, this herbal mixer from England’s Seedlip is inspired by the remedies of 17th century apothecaries. Perfect for pairing with tea, shrubs, and your favorite mixers, each sugar-free spirit is flavored with allspice, cardamom, oak, lemon, and grapefruit. - Ingredients: allspice, cardamom, oak, lemon, grapefruit - Store at room temperature - Shelf life: 18 months before opening, 3 months after opening - Not intended to be consumed neat - Natural, vegan, gluten free - Handmade in England 700 ml Shipping + Returns