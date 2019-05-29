Coola

Spf 30 Makeup Setting Spray

C$49.00

Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ Combination A makeup setting spray with 70+ percent certified organic ingredients to reduce shine, refresh UV protection, and keep makeup looking fresh all day. Solutions for:- Oiliness- Fine lines and wrinkles- Sun protectionIf you want to know more Makeup meltdown and UV exposure have met their match. The first 70 percent organic Makeup Setting Spray SPF 30 from COOLA, this weightless, matte-finish mist protects the sensitive skin of your face while keeping your makeup looking fresh all day. The highly advanced formula includes both cucumber and aloe vera extracts to help soothe and refresh skin, as well as hyaluronic acid to bind moisture and help soften, tone, and rehydrate skin. Reduce the appearance of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles, while protecting your skin from the suns harmful UV rays with broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection. What else you need to know: This product is formulated without oxybenzone. It is hypoallergenic, vegan, noncomedogenic, TSA-friendly, and cruelty-free. Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.