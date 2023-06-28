Simple Designs

Sparkling & Unicorn Table Lamp

Specifications Includes: 1 Table Lamp With Shade, Light Bulbs Not Included Weight: 1.61 Pounds Shade Shape: Novelty Bulb Base Size: Standard Edison Medium Screw Base E26 Lighting Shade Material: No Shade Lighting Body Material: Resin Cable/Cord Length: 5 Feet Base Dimensions: 8.12 Inches (H) x 3.38 Inches (W) x 6.5 Inches (D) Assembly Details: No Assembly Required Shade Dimensions: 8 Inches (H) Assembled Dimensions: 16 Inches (H) x 9 Inches (W) x 9 Inches (D) Number of Light Bulb Sockets: 1 Cord Covering: Rubber Maximum Light Bulb Wattage: 40 Watts Industry or Government Certifications: ETL Listed Lighting Switch Type: In-Line (Cord) Rotary Switch Number of Lighting Shades: 1 Light settings: 1-Way (On Off) Battery: No Battery Used Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 80286042 UPC: 810241029889 Item Number (DPCI): 074-14-2866 Origin: Imported Description Add a touch of personality to your décor with this fun unicorn lamp! With a white resin base and touches of shimmering gold glitter this lamp is sure to illuminate any room in style with its unique contemporary . This lamp is perfect for bedrooms, kids and teens, college dorms or nurseries! If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.