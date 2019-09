Zoya

Sparkle Gloss Topcoat

7/13/2011 claire Zoya Nail Polish | Sparkle Gloss Topcoat Hard to find! The search does not bring this up on the Zoya website. I had to google it! Weird! The topcoat is very pretty, clear, and adds a nice sparkle, but nothing loud or gaudy. I used it on Breezi when I did not think it looked good on my skin tone. The sparkle warmed it up and made me much happier.