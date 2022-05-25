Chronicle Books

Spark Balance: 50 Ways To Be Present And Find Focus

$12.95

Buy Now Review It

Balance in a box: accessible prompts in a pick-me-up package that will genuinely help to cultivate a more balanced life, including mindfulness practices and self-care activities. The gift of rejuvenation and calm, this is a perfect way to refresh for New Year, New You—or anytime of the year. Includes 50 faux matchsticks with printed prompts. Fans of Mindfulness Cards and Spark Happiness or The Little Book of Mindfulnesswill love this gift. This gift is ideal for: • Parents • Brides • Soul nurturers Read more