Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
OliveBranchDecorCo
Soy Candle Gift Box
$35.99
$30.59
Buy Now
Review It
At Etsy
You will receive 4 assorted tin candle of our most popular scents unless specified at checkout. The set will include matches as well as a beautiful gift box as shown.
Need a few alternatives?
D.S. & Durga
Portable Xmas Tree Candle
BUY
$65.00
Violet Grey
Apotheke
Charred Fig Candle
BUY
$42.00
Apotheke
Snif
Old Saint Wick
BUY
$49.00
Snif
Rit
Rit X Collina Strada Dye At Home Upcycling Kit
BUY
C$24.00
Nordstrom
More from Décor
D.S. & Durga
Portable Xmas Tree Candle
BUY
$65.00
Violet Grey
Apotheke
Charred Fig Candle
BUY
$42.00
Apotheke
Snif
Old Saint Wick
BUY
$49.00
Snif
Rit
Rit X Collina Strada Dye At Home Upcycling Kit
BUY
C$24.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted