NaturalAnnie Essentials

Soy Candle

$23.00

At BLK + GRN

'Tis the season! NaturalAnnie's candles are scented with oil blends that are 100% vegan, 100% eco-friendly, and 100% recyclable. The oils are never diluted, so each has a strong concentrated aroma that doesn't disappear when burned. Handcrafted. The candles are hand poured into a beautiful reusable amber glass containers with a gold lid. Made with all natural soy wax and ECO wicks which are free from lead and zinc. Cranberry Spice - sweet with a crisp bite - the perfect blend of sugar and spice with a pop of juicy cranberry. This warm combination is both tangy and warm - a gorgeously balanced scent that's richly inviting. top: orange, middle: cranberry, base: spice Bohemian Fall - inspired by you laid-back lovelies chillin' in your beautiful homes. It's a sexy mix of creamy coconut and tempting brown sugar, with intense notes of fig, blood orange, and juicy peach. top: coconut, middle: brown sugar, base: fig Christmas Tree - capture the spirit of the holidays with this strong, true, and enchanting Christmas tree scent. Its infused with with natural essential oils, including cedar wood and pine. top: spruce, middle: pine, base: cedarwood