Sous-Vide Egg Bite With Spinach & Feta
Sizes:
2.5 oz.
Details:
Cage-Free Eggs
Gluten-Free
All Natural
0g Sugar
1g Carbs
10g Protein
Serving:
Our Egg Bites are fully cooked.
Microwave: Open plastic
packaging slightly to vent. With egg bite in packaging, microwave on high for 40-60 seconds, until heated through.
Toaster Oven: Preheat toaster
oven to 350° F. Remove egg bite from plastic and place in toaster oven for 5 to 10 minutes or until heated through.
Skillet: Remove egg bit from
plastic. Place on skillet at medium to high heat until golden brown on all sides.
Or for a quick snack they can be enjoyed at room temperature.