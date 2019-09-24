Les Trois Petits Cochons

Sous-vide Egg Bite With Spinach & Feta

$2.50

At Les Trois Petits Cochons

Sous-Vide Egg Bite With Spinach & Feta ​Sous-Vide Egg Bite With Spinach & Feta Sizes: 2.5 oz. Details: Cage-Free Eggs Gluten-Free All Natural 0g Sugar 1g Carbs 10g Protein Serving: Our Egg Bites are fully cooked. Microwave: Open plastic packaging slightly to vent. With egg bite in packaging, microwave on high for 40-60 seconds, until heated through. Toaster Oven: Preheat toaster oven to 350° F. Remove egg bite from plastic and place in toaster oven for 5 to 10 minutes or until heated through. Skillet: Remove egg bit from plastic. Place on skillet at medium to high heat until golden brown on all sides. Or for a quick snack they can be enjoyed at room temperature.