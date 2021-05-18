Superegg

Sound Renewal Moisturizer

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Soko Glam

Sound Renewal is a fast-absorbing and lightweight yet deep-nourishing gel-cream that bathes the skin in vital nutrients. Panthenol (vitamin B5) strengthens the skin barrier and maintains optimal moisture levels in the skin. Squalane provides weightless hydration and locks in essential moisture. PHA gently exfoliates to reveal brighter and smoother skin. Vital water from the everlasting flower soothes sensitive skin and repairs skin damage. The result is more supple, elastic, and luminous skin. Powered with Yolk DuplexTM, Sound Renewal Moisturizer, which is engineered through innovative technology to duplicate vital egg yolk nutrients with 24 high-grade vegan ingredients, is targeted to nourish, hydrate with a high concentration of antioxidants. pH of 6. Vegan and cruelty free and formulated without artificial fragrances and colors, parabens, sulfates, animal products, alcohol, mineral oils, essential oils, and silicone. 50 ml / 1.7 oz