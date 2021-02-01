SOULTOX

Detox & Recovery Alkaline Water

$39.49

Stimulates the body's ability to detoxify tissues Improves mental clarity, alertness, and concentration Facilitates natural enzyme production and helps balance blood sugar levels Provides natural energy and strengthens immune system USDA Certified Organic SOULTOX is a detox for your mind, body, and soul. Our fulvic-humic enhanced all-natural mineral water was designed to detox and help the body recover. A detox you can enjoy with NO sugar, carbs, or calories. Fulvic-humic acid is one of the most powerful, natural supplements for maintaining the body’s metabolic and healing functions. SOULTOX contains a complete source of plant-based minerals, trace elements, and natural amino acids in an alkaline-balanced state.