Free People

Soulmate Jumpsuit

$168.00 $99.95

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 80582018; Color Code: 010 Printed to perfection in a forever timeless floral print, this stunning jumpsuit is featured in a flowy, relaxed fit with sweetheart neckline, exaggerated sleeves, and balloon-style legs for added shape. Fit: Classic, long sleeve style Features: Sweetheart neckline, contrast tie at neckline, smocking at bust, exaggerated sleeves, exposed back, tie detail at ankles, keyhole closure at back Why We <3 It: So special and sweet, this effortless jumpsuit was designed to take you from a beach stroll to brunch and back.