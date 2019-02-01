Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Free People
Sorento Bikini
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Sheer lace bikini featuring an asymmetrical fit.
Featured in 1 story
Lace Lingerie Sets To Buy Up For Valentine's Day
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Huit
Arpege Hi-rise Brief
$39.99
from
Bare Necessities
BUY
DETAILS
Aerie
Lace Boyshort
$12.50
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
FORTNIGHT
Mira Bikini
$48.00
from
Journelle
BUY
DETAILS
Brooks Brothers
Seven-piece Traditional Fit Boxers Gift Set
$100.00
from
Brooks Brothers
BUY
More from Free People
DETAILS
Free People
Yuma Woven Leather Backpack
$168.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Velvet Cecile Ankle Boot
$67.20
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Reese High-waist Tanga
$24.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Intimates
DETAILS
Ganni
Recycled Printed Accessories Stockings
$60.00
from
Ganni
BUY
DETAILS
Torrid
Black High Waist Lace Cheeky Panty
$18.89
from
Torrid
BUY
DETAILS
Wacoal
Fire And Lace Boyshort
$28.00
from
Wacoal
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo
Women Boyshorts
$5.90
$3.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted