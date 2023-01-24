Lelo | FP Movement

Soraya Wave

$259.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 58172560; Color Code: 065 An innovative two-in-one toy from Lelo featuring ultra-powerful vibrations for clitoral stimulation and a pulsating tip for deeply satisfying G-spot sensations. Inspired by the caress of fingers, the sculpted tip surges in a come hither motion like no other massager, reaching your G-spot with ease. A fully flexible external arm with ultra-powerful vibrations offers clitoral stimulation for all body types and a smooth silicone feel that’s soft to the touch. Size: 220 x 76 x 45mm Diameter: ⌀ 36mm / 1.4in. Insertable length: 110mm / 4.3in. Finger length:27° Weight:175g / 6.2oz. Charging: 2hrs at 5.0V 500mA User Time: Up to 4H Standby: Up to 90 days Interface: 3-button interface, 12 modes