Search
Products fromShopShoesSandals
Maryam Nassir Zadeh

Sophie Slides

£341.83
At Farfetch
Silver-tone leather and metallic fibre Sophie slides from MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH featuring an open toe, a mesh upper, a backless design, a branded insole and a low block heel. Designer Style ID: 014SOPHIEMESHSLIDE Colour: SILVER SPARKLE Made in Italy
Featured in 1 story
21 Heels You'll Want To Wear All Summer
by Eliza Huber