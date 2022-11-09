Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Anthropologie
Sophie Faux Fur Pillow
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Allsop
Allsop Luna Touch Led Lamp
BUY
$116.00
Food52
Urban Outfitters
Little Glass Table Lamp
BUY
$49.00
Urban Outfitters
brightlightEU
Paper Lantern Lamp Nordic Style Simple Minimalistic Lampshade
BUY
$47.68
$56.09
Etsy
Public Goods
Cedar & Suede Soy Candle
BUY
$11.95
public goods
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Sophie Faux Fur Pillow
BUY
$48.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Minka Textured Pot
BUY
$34.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Floral Jacquard Tie-front Blouse
BUY
£68.00
£98.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Knit Geo Throw Blanket
BUY
$118.00
Anthropologie
More from Décor
Allsop
Allsop Luna Touch Led Lamp
BUY
$116.00
Food52
Urban Outfitters
Little Glass Table Lamp
BUY
$49.00
Urban Outfitters
brightlightEU
Paper Lantern Lamp Nordic Style Simple Minimalistic Lampshade
BUY
$47.68
$56.09
Etsy
Public Goods
Cedar & Suede Soy Candle
BUY
$11.95
public goods
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted