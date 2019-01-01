Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Storets
Sophia Unbalanced Frill Dress
$89.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Storets
This tacky lavender-pink maxi dress is a must-have item for your Wizard of Oz walkabout. The elbow lengthed sfot sleeves and unbalanced frills are the reasons to click and pay.
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Luis Dress
$218.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Baum Und Pferdgarten
Adal
€429.00
from
Baum Und Pferdgarten
BUY
Fleur du Mal
Velvet Slip Dress
$695.00
$458.00
from
Fleur Du Mal
BUY
Queen Grace
Marcia Dress
$79.00
from
Sonsi
BUY
More from Storets
Storets
Bevel V Neck Floral Dress
C$113.00
from
Storets
BUY
Storets
Bexley Hook And Eye Detail Dress
C$106.00
from
Storets
BUY
Storets
Alice Patterned Back Slit Dress-2 Colors
$84.90
from
Storets
BUY
Storets
Elora Lace Trim Polka Dot Dress
$64.90
from
Storets
BUY
More from Dresses
Lost + Wander
Weekend Getaway Midi Dress
$108.00
$32.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted