Steelside™

Sophia Executive Chair

$356.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This handsome executive chair offers the optimal balance of style and function. It has a steel frame and features an ergonomic design and tilt mechanism, so you’ll be comfortable when work keeps you at your desk for long hours. Warm brown faux leather upholstery covers the foam-filled seat, and back, as well as the padding on the arms. We love how easy it is to keep it looking fresh – just spot clean as needed. What’s more, this office chair has an adjustable seat height and swivel capability, and it sits on casters, allowing you to move effortlessly from task to task.