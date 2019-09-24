Yes To

Yes To Cucumbers Soothing Hypoallergenic Facial Wipes gently remove dirt, sweat and makeup (eye makeup too!) without the need to rinse. Whether you're out and about, going for a run, or having a late night, these towelettes make it a snap to refresh on-the-go. Packed with green superfoods these all-natural, biodegradable towelettes naturally exfoliate, detoxify, and rejuvenate all-in-one. Stay gorgeous, and go from zero to clean in seconds! Winner of Allure Best of Beauty: Natural Wonders 2011. - 98% Natural. - Oil-free, non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic. - Made with compostable, FSC certified fabric. - Petroleum, SLS & Paraben Free. - Cruelty-free.