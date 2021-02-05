United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Urban Hydration
Soothing & Cooling Aloe Vera Daily Body Moisturizer
$11.99
At Urban Hydration
Urban Hydration Soothing & Cooling Aloe Vera Leaf Daily Body Gel Moisturizer leaves your skin moisturized and smooth, while fading dark spots. Lightweight and gentle enough to use daily. Cucumber Extract helps reduce inflammation and irritation. Aloe Vera Leaf is great for eczema prone skin, helping balance your skin’s moisture without leaving behind a heavy or greasy feel.