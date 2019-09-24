Among The Flowers

Soothing Bath Tea

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Among The Flowers

With so many gently restorative benefits, our bath tea utilizes the simple yet effective properties of flower petals. Add to a warm bath for soothing aches and sore muscles, relieving tension, lifting stress. This is a great option for a post-partum ritual for soothing the body and mind. Also, a wonderul addition to childrens baths as it adds essential nutrients to otherwise drying waters. 4 oz Use: Add a single tea pouch to a warm bath and let the herbs steep. Ingredients: Rose petals, lavender buds, chamomile buds, calendula petals.