Enjoy your favorite music free of distractions with wireless noise cancelling headphones. Stay on the move with hands-free calling and 35 hours of wireless playback on a single charge, or up to 50 hours of playback with wired listening using the supplied cable. Optimize noise cancellation or connect to your smartphones voice assistant at the push of a button. Neodymium Magnet Cord Length: Approx. 3.94 ft (supplied headphone cable)- Frequency Response: 7 Hz–20,000 Hz- NFC: Yes- Cord Type: Detachable Single-sided type- Volume Sensor: Yes. Battery Life (Waiting Time) : Max 200 hrs (BT: ON/Noise Cancelling: OFF)