From day trips to weekend getaways, the Travel Tote from Sonia Kashuk™ provides you a safe and stylish option to carry all your cosmetics and toiletries. This portable makeup bag features two main zippered sections for easy organization. The upper section includes two interior zippered compartments, a center divider with a zip pocket and a brush organizer, while the bottom compartment comes with two large pockets and two removable pouches to make packing makeup a breeze. Accented with an array of global-inspired patterns on a cream background, this portable makeup tote features gold-toned zipper closures that bring a touch of style to your vanity or travel accessories.