Song of Style

Song Of Style Maya Midi Dress In Red

£191.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolution Beauty

Self: 97% cotton, 3% elastaneLining: 95% rayon, 5% elastane. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Front button down closure. Front patch pockets with button closure. Model 1 wearing size XSModel 2 wearing size L. Imported. Revolve Style No. SOSR-WD19. Manufacturer Style No. SOSD17 U19.