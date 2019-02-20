Fun Factory

Sona Cruise, Sonic Clitoral Massager

£59.00

Meet Sonar, the new stimulator that understands the intricacies of the clitoris. And we mean all of the clitoris - even the bits you never see. Using sonic waves and pulses instead of traditional vibrations, Sonar offers you and entirely new type of orgasm. When it comes Sonar climaxes, the magic is in the mouth. Without direct contact with the clitoris, the soft opening engulfs your precious pearl and delivers sonic waves and pulses of pleasure until you've had as much as you can handle. And thanks to the non-contact technology, you can achieve orgasm after orgasm. Sonar features an incredible 8 different pleasure settings so you can find the perfect sensation for you. With an easy 3-button interface, you could do it with your eyes closed. Super quiet, Sonar doesn't emit the same rumbles as a classic vibrator so you can enjoy super discreet play at home or away. Sonar is completely waterproof thanks to the single piece of silicone used in fabrication, which means not only does it feel good it's body-safe, easy to clean and perfect for taking to the tub or shower.