SONIC WAVES OF PLEASURE - SONA Cruise clit sucker uses sonic pulses rather than traditional vibrations that lead to a more intense, deeply resonant pleasure REVOLUTIONARY CRUISE CONTROL - Sona Cruise, vibrator for women, with Cruise Control option maintains precisely the perfect amount of power for your pleasure 8 PLEASURE SETTINGS - from a gentle murmur to a satisfying pulse, each of SONA Cruise suction vibrator's pleasure settings is sure to be unlike anything else you've experienced EXTRA-SOFT SILICONE AND WATERPROOF DESIGN - ultra-smooth premium body-safe silicone of LELO sex toys for women is extra soft to the touch and the waterproof design allows you to explore sonic waves in the bath or shower A PLEASURE MADE TO LAST - Enjoy a 1 year warranty against defects and 10 year quality guarantee and worry only about how much fun you are going to have with LELO adult sex toys A whole new sensation for a whole new orgasm. If you ever felt like your climax could be bigger bolder and more oooh-some welcome! SONA Cruise is the biggest step forward in pleasure in the past decade because it uses sonic waves and pulses to stimulate more of the clitoris than ever before. SONA Cruise Control makes the unique pulsations constant during use so when it’s pressed hard against the body extra power is unleashed for an intense deep release. Specifications: Materials: ABS Plastic / Silicone Size: 115 x 50 x 56 mm Weight: 116 g Battery: Li-Ion 530 mA 3.7 V Charging: 2 hours at 5.0 V 400 mA User Time: Up to 1 hour Standby: Up to 90 days Frequency: 120 Hz Max. Noise Level: 50 dB Interface: 3-button interface 8 modes Box Contains: SONA Cruise USB Charging Cord Satin Storage Pouch Warranty Registration Card Detailed Instruction Manual