LELO

Sona Clitoral Stimulator

$99.00 $67.32

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

The LELO Sona will “clitorally” blow your mind. It’s a clitoral stimulator that uses sonic wave stimulation to help you achieve an orgasm. With 8 pleasure functions - this toy allows you to explore different intensities and find your sweet spot. The LELO Sona is also great for nipple play! It can go beyond clitoral stimulation. You won’t have to worry about waking anyone up… the motor is whisper quiet. If you have any trips coming up, the Sona is the perfect travel buddy. It’s discreet and you can simply throw it in the bag and be on your way!