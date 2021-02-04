LELO

Sona™ 2 Sonic Waves Massager

$99.00 $79.20

A whole new sensation for a whole new orgasm. If you ever felt like your climax could be bigger, bolder and more oooh-some – welcome! SONA™ 2 is the biggest step forward in pleasure in the past decade because it uses SenSonic technology to stimulate more of the clitoris than ever before. - 0.3 lb - Rechargeable - 12 pleasure settings - 100% waterproof - 3-button interface - 2-hour charge time / 1-hour playtime - Includes USB charging cord, satin pouch, manual