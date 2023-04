LELO

Sona 2 Cruise

$149.00 $126.65

Buy Now Review It

At LELO

2022 LELO Luxury Brand of the Year, XBIZ Awards 2019 SONA™ Golden A'Design Award, International Design Academy 2019 SONA™ Product Design, iF DESIGN AWARD 2019 SONA™ Best Sex Toy for Vulvas, Cosmopolitan Stamp of Sexcellence