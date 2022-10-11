LELO

SONA™ 2 Cruise Body SONA™ 2 Cruise uses gentle sonic waves instead of conventional vibrations for clitoral stimulation. This allows for an entirely new approach to pleasure, capable of generating multiple orgasms at once. It also features LELO's patented Cruise Control™ technology that ensures no drop in intensity when you wish to press it hard against the body for an intense, deep release. With twelve pleasure settings and a smooth design made out of premium body-safe silicone, SONA™ 2 Cruise is your best bet when it comes to clitoral stimulation. Warranty 1 year Quality guarantee 10 years