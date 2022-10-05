Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
LELO
Sona™ 2 Cruise
£129.00
£103.00
Buy Now
Review It
At LELO
Need a few alternatives?
We-Vibe
Bloom
BUY
£109.00
We-Vibe
Crave
Vesper
BUY
£82.00
Uncommon Goods
Satisfyer
Pro 2 Next Generation Vibrator
BUY
£44.15
Amazon
Happy Rabbit
Thrusting Realistic Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator
BUY
£99.99
Lovehoney
More from LELO
LELO
Sona™ 2 Cruise
BUY
£103.00
£129.00
LELO
LELO
Lyla 2
BUY
$159.00
LELO
LELO
Tiani 3
BUY
$135.00
$169.00
LELO
LELO
Ora™ 3
BUY
$152.15
$179.00
LELO
More from Sexual Wellness
We-Vibe
Bloom
BUY
£109.00
We-Vibe
Crave
Vesper
BUY
£82.00
Uncommon Goods
Satisfyer
Pro 2 Next Generation Vibrator
BUY
£44.15
Amazon
Happy Rabbit
Thrusting Realistic Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator
BUY
£99.99
Lovehoney
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted