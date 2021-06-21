LELO

Sona 2

$99.00 $72.00

Buy Now Review It

SOFTER SONIC WAVES - SONA 2’s sonic waves are even softer but still deliver quick yet gentle clitoral stimulation, without making direct contact with the skin BIGGER SURFACE FOR MORE EXHILARATING PLEASURE - Softer, deeper and larger opening will make you feel complete satisfaction from deep within SENSATION PERFECT FOR YOU - From an even gentler murmur to a satisfying pulse, SONA 2’s introduces a wider range of pleasure settings for the entire clitoral area EXTRA-SOFT SILICONE AND WATERPROOF DESIGN - Ultra-smooth premium body-safe silicone is extra soft to the touch and the waterproof design allows you to explore sonic waves in the bath or shower 1 YEAR WARRANTY & 10 YEAR PLEASURE GUARANTEE – LELO believes that the best pleasure is made to last: you Orgasm never felt so clitorally mind blowing! SONA 2 creates now even gentler sonic waves and pulses to stimulate the entire clitoris - even the parts you don’t see - instead of conventional vibrations. Discover a completely new orgasming sensation with a prolonged climax after a gradual build-up, thanks to SONA 2' deeper and larger opening. Its sleek, waterproof design is made from a single piece of super-soft premium silicone, making SONA 2 incredibly soft in your hand and easy to maintain. And because it doesn’t directly contact the clitoris, it is fantastic for creating multiple orgasms without any discomfort. Press the () button to choose from even wider range of pleasure settings and let your imagination run wild.