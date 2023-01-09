LELO

Sona

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 50075498; Color Code: 065 Utilizing quiet, sonic waves + pulses to pleasure, LELO’s Sona vibrator features innovative tech for major sensations. With 8 different modes controlled by a 3-button interface, you can choose your pleasure to your ideal specifications and make it last. Soft silicone design meant for external stimulation is silky-smooth to the touch and as an added bonus, it’s waterproof too! Features - 8 modes - Waterproof - 3-button interface - 1 hr run time - Rechargeable via USB; 2 hr charging time Content + Care - Includes Sona vibrator, USB charger, satin pouch + instruction manual - Silicone ABS - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 4.53”l x 1.97”w x 2.2”h Please note, this item cannot be exchanged or returned.