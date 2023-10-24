Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
PDPAOLA
Solitary Pearl Ring
$51.00
Buy Now
Review It
At PDPAOLA
More from PDPAOLA
PDPAOLA
Pirouette Gold Earrings
BUY
£71.00
PDPAOLA
PDPAOLA
Desire Silver Ring
BUY
£80.00
PDPAOLA
PDPAOLA
Bond Gold Necklace
BUY
$150.00
The Iconic
PDPAOLA
Bond Gold Necklace
BUY
£71.00
PDPAOLA
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted