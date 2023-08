PSD

Solids Black Leggings

$42.00 $29.40

Buy Now Review It

At PSD

Women's full-length leggings Anatomical fit through the legs, moves with you Soft, wide microfiber waistband that does not slip or fold over Comfortably tight fit for a flattering and supportive feel Flat seam construction for a smooth silhouette 87% Polyester 13% Elastane