Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Wildfang
Solidarity Pin
$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Wildfang
When we lift each other up, the possibilities are endless. Girls supporting girls is one of the most kickass things to exist. Rock this Wildfang exclusive as a reminder that we've got your back.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Vanda Jacintho
Tortoise Egg Earrings
$355.00
from
Vanda Jacintho
BUY
DETAILS
Ellery
Hush Tire Earrings
$383.00
from
Ellery
BUY
DETAILS
Sophie Monet
The Small Pine Hoops
$110.00
from
Sophie Monet
BUY
DETAILS
Sophie Monet
The Large Pine Hoops
$130.00
from
Sophie Monet
BUY
More from Wildfang
DETAILS
Wildfang
Workwear Jacket
$198.00
$118.80
from
Wildfang
BUY
DETAILS
Wildfang
Workwear Coverall
$188.00
$157.91
from
Wildfang
BUY
DETAILS
Wildfang
Spice Girls Pin Set
$5.00
from
Wildfang
BUY
DETAILS
Wildfang
The Empower Botanical Vest
$68.00
from
Wildfang
BUY
More from Earrings
DETAILS
Revolve
The Carry On Cosmetic Case
$38.00
from
Revolve
BUY
DETAILS
Leigh Miller
Gold Double Drop Earrings
$170.00
$112.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
DETAILS
Lele Sadoughi
Broadway Acetate Hoop Earrings
$125.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
DETAILS
Weekday
Thick Hoop Earrings
£7.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted