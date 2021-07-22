Povirtu

Solid Brass Vintage Orante Candlestick Holders Set 1940’s

£28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

This is a stunning pair of vintage solid brass candle holders circa 1940s. Quality items with ornate detailing - in excellent condition - no dents or dings but do have minor scatches due to ageing however not really apparent we just prefer o mention the slightest faults. Candle ejectors still work. These candle holders create eclectic drama in any room! I have listed lots of other antique candlestick holders separately. Height : 17.5cm Base width: 7cm Rim : 4cm lipped rim At PO-VIRTU we pride ourselves in sourcing the most eclectic, quintessential and thought-provoking vintage homewares. We are a small, independent, family run, e-commerce store, who thrive on delivering unique pieces from our home to yours. We invite you to ask as many questions as possible to ensure a smooth customer journey! POSTAGE BREAKDOWN UK - (Please bear in mind all prices are weight dependant) SMALL PARCEL / £5.50 MEDIUM PARCEL / £6.50 LARGE PARCEL / £7.50 We send all of our items 2nd class signed for with Royal Mail & ensure that they are packaged carefully, securely & with love! If you need next day delivery/ International postage - please message us before buying to ensure we can fulfil your wishes! Always happy to combine shipping please contact for more details. Now sit back, relax and enjoy we've got this covered! In the meantime why not favourite our Etsy shop and be the first to know when more exciting products become available.