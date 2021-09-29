BIC

Soleil Sensitive Advanced 5-blade Women’s Disposable Razors

$5.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types Includes: Blade Guard Package Quantity: 2 Number of blades: 5 Features: Moisturizing Strip, Rubber Grip, Pivoting Head Power Source: Manual Care & Cleaning: Rinse Clean TCIN: 79723824 UPC: 070330743274 Item Number (DPCI): 049-06-0040 Origin: Made in the USA or Imported Description So what makes this a great shave? Let. Us. Tell. You. The BIC Soleil Sensitive Advanced Disposable Razors have 5 (yes!) flexible blades that adjust to your curves to deliver a flawlessly smooth shave. Each razor features a 360° Advanced Comfort Shield® to help protect your precious epidermis from irritation. You thought we were done? Our water-activated strips are enriched with Aloe Vera for an enhanced, gentle glide. Get in touch with your sensitive side. This pack includes 2 colorful BIC Soleil Sensitive Advanced Women's Disposable Razors.