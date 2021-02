CND

Solaroil Nail & Cuticle Care

$8.50

Buy Now Review It

A conditioning treatment that penetrates deeply and quickly, softening cuticles and promoting strong, flexible natural nails and enhancements. Solaroil's natural blend of jojoba oil, sweet almond oil and vitamin E creates a light penetrating oil with antioxidant agents. Softens cuticles. Light penetrating oil with antioxidant properties.