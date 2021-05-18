Slowtide

Sol Blanket

£70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4540609120001 ; Color Code: 045 About Slowtide Slowtide collaborates with brands, artists, and photographers to bring beautiful, unique designs, all while maintaining premium, sustainable quality. Slowtide is dedicated to leaving a positive impression. Every garment they make impacts our environment, and they take responsibility for doing everything they can to minimize, control, and reduce those impacts. All of their cotton is certifiably sourced through the Cotton LEADS program, ... Read More By Slowtide Online only Sustainable cotton Woven design Fringe detail Machine washable Imported Dimensions 168 cm L x 214 cm H