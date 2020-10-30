Soil & Clay

Soil & Clay Money Tree

$45.00 $29.27

Buy Now Review It

At Soil & Clay

This indoor plant is great for adding a touch of the tropical to your home! With its palm-like leaves and trunks that are braided together to form one large stem. The Feng Shui and Vastu practices assert that the money plant is believed to bring wealth to its owner and the braided trunks ‘lock in’ prosperity and luck. Native to the Americas, this plant is extremely popular in East and South Asia. Some believe that this plant has therapeutic health benefits and can reduce stress and anxiety.