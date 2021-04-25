JoyLandCrochet

Softy Mandarin

A great toddler toy for playing kitchen, pretend play garden, pretend play food. Price for 1 piece. Amigurumi mandarin for children's games. Crochet toy well-suited for the interior of a nursery as well. Toy crocheted from cotton and acrylic yarn. Filled with hypoallergenic filler. The toy is 100% handmade. Size: approximately 8 cm in diameter. I try to make fruits in their natural size. Dry cleaning is preferable. Cotton/half-cotton, Micropolyester toys can be washed at a temperature not exceeding 104 ° F (40°C). Washing in automatic washing machines with minimum spin speed is allowed. Hand washes only. All our items are thoroughly handcrafted in a 100% smoke-free, pet-free environment. If You would like to have a toy in different sizes or color please contact me and I make it. Have any question please write to me.