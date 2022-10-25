Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Long Sleeve Crewneck Top
$38.00
$21.28
Buy Now
Review It
At Kohl's
Need a few alternatives?
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Long Sleeve Crewneck Top
BUY
$21.28
$38.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Long Sleeve Crewneck Top
BUY
$30.40
$38.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Long Sleeve Crewneck Stretch Thermal Top
BUY
$28.80
$36.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Soft Knit Long Sleeve Crewneck Top
BUY
$30.40
$38.00
Kohl's
More from Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds
Double Plush Velour & Sherpa Cuff Gloves
BUY
$21.28
$38.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Sherpa Throw
BUY
$23.99
$49.99
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Leggings
BUY
$30.40
$38.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
2-pack Plushfill Geometric Fair Isle Solid Crew Socks
BUY
$13.30
$19.00
Kohl's
More from Tops
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Long Sleeve Crewneck Top
BUY
$21.28
$38.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Long Sleeve Crewneck Top
BUY
$30.40
$38.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Long Sleeve Crewneck Stretch Thermal Top
BUY
$28.80
$36.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Soft Knit Long Sleeve Crewneck Top
BUY
$30.40
$38.00
Kohl's
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted