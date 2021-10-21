Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch Long Sleeve Crewneck Top
$34.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kohl's
The ideal everyday layer, this women's Cuddl Duds crewneck top is unbelievably soft to the touch and effortlessly stretches with your body for all day comfort.
Need a few alternatives?
Hush
Esme Collared Jumper
BUY
£89.00
Hush
Marks & Spencer
Collared Relaxed Jumper With Wool
BUY
£25.00
Marks & Spencer
& Other Stories
Fitted Rib Knit Top
BUY
£65.00
& Other Stories
Vero Moda
Polo Blouse
BUY
£28.00
Vero Moda
More from Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds
3-pack Plushfill Plaid & Scalloped Textured Socks
BUY
$16.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
3-pack Plushfill Midweight Space Dye Crew Socks
BUY
$16.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Plushfill Midweight Plaid & Scalloped Textured Socks
BUY
$16.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Stretch Thermal Long Sleeve Crewneck
BUY
$32.00
Kohl's
More from Tops
Hush
Esme Collared Jumper
BUY
£89.00
Hush
Marks & Spencer
Collared Relaxed Jumper With Wool
BUY
£25.00
Marks & Spencer
& Other Stories
Fitted Rib Knit Top
BUY
£65.00
& Other Stories
Vero Moda
Polo Blouse
BUY
£28.00
Vero Moda
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted