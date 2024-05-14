Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Fenty Beauty
Soft’lit Naturally Luminous Hydrating Longwear Foundation
$40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
MAC Cosmetics
Strobe Dewy Skin Tint
BUY
$38.00
MAC Cosmetics
Charlotte Tilbury
Airbrush Flawless Foundation
BUY
£39.00
Charlotte Tilbury
Glossier
Perfecting Skin Tint
BUY
$53.00
Glossier
Mary Kay
Timewise® Matte 3d Foundation
BUY
$25.00
Mary Kay
More from Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty
Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain
BUY
$28.00
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty
Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain
BUY
£21.00
Sephora UK
Fenty Beauty
Soft'lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation
BUY
£34.00
Sephora UK
Fenty Beauty
Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream
BUY
$66.00
Sephora Australia
More from Makeup
Kind Collective
High Achiever Complexion Trio Sweetheart
BUY
$22.00
Kind Collective
Sephora Collection
Size Up Waterproof Mascara
BUY
£14.99
Sephora UK
Sephora Collection
Outrageous Plump Effect Gloss
BUY
£13.99
Sephora UK
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Glossy Lip Stain
BUY
$6.00
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted