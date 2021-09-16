Eberjey

Softest Sweats Plush Tencel™ Pant

$84.00

Buy Now Review It

At Eberjey

If you could wrap yourself in a cloud, we think it would feel pretty much like our Softest Sweats. We’ve used TENCEL™ Modal for extra softness, temperature-regulating breathability, and color that won’t fade even through repeated machine washing. The modern sweatpant has an adjustable tie for a custom fit and makes a cozy cold weather set when topped with the matching top. You can also pair it with your favorite T-shirt and throw on some sneakers or sandals for a chic casual look at home or on the go. • 95% TENCEL™ Modal, 5% Spandex • Relaxed fit pant • Comfortable elastic waistband • Functional pockets • Elastic pant cuffs • Made from soft and drapey lightweight French terry • Machine wash cold; tumble dry low • Imported • SKU: Z1831C