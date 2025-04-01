Dr. Idriss

Soft Wash Jelly Cleanser

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Have you ever imagined 2-in-1 Havaianas? Well, the time has come! A collab with the North American brand Market made that dream come true. Havaianas Zip Top are thongs that turn into sneakers... or the other way around! Use the zipper on the side to open or close the upper, and there you have it: your two new favourites all in one. Amazing! PRODUCT DETAILS Zip Top thongs Slip-on design Market & Havaianas rubber logo Detachable puffer upper Signature textured footbed Flexible premium Brazilian rubber 6 months warranty