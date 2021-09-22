NARS

Soft Velvet Pressed Powder

Sleek, chic and incredibly high-performing, NARS’ Soft Velvet Pressed Powder represents everything we love about this brilliant brand. Hyaluronic acid bonded powder ensures it creates a non-drying, hydrating and comfortable finish to your complexion that lasts all day long. Meanwhile, Photochromic technology keeps skin looking natural in any source of light as well as evening skin tone, smoothing imperfections and blurring pores, absorbing excess oil and setting foundation with its velvety soft formula. Granting a lighter finish than NARS' original Pressed Powder, this is perfect for no-makeup makeup days, or for a barely-there flawless base. Available in eight tones, making this suitable for all skin tones, pick from ‘Snow’ an ice white, ‘Flesh’ a pink-toned porcelain, ‘Eden’ a yellow beige, ‘Beach’ a deep yellow, ‘Desert’ a light rose, ‘Mountain’ a reddish-brown , ‘Heat’ a deep true brown and ‘Valley’ a deep neutral brown.