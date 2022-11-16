Zara

Soft Top

MATERIALS, CARE AND ORIGIN JOIN LIFE JoinLife garments are produced using processes and unprocessed materials that help us to reduce their impact. We have collaborated with several suppliers in the manufacture of this garment. We label Join Life garments according to the source of the raw materials and the technologies used to reduce their impact. In this regard, this garment has been produced in compliance with different Join Life labels. MATERIALS We work with monitoring programmes to ensure compliance with our social, environmental and health and safety standards for our garments. To assess compliance, we have developed a programme of audits and continuous improvement plans. OUTER SHELL MAIN FABRIC 54% polyester · 46% cotton DETAILS 63% polyester · 36% cotton · 1% elastane Join Life Label We use the Join Life label on clothing that is produced using technology and raw materials that help us to reduce the environmental impact of our products. The production of raw materials is one of the most important stages in the production processes of a garment. As a result, the use of raw materials such as ecologically grown cotton, recycled fibres or TENCEL™ Lyocell helps us to reduce the impact of our products. Furthermore, the use of technologies that reduce water consumption in the dyeing and washing processes and technologies that reduce the generation of emissions, such as the consumption of renewable energy, helps us to reduce the impact of the production processes of our garments. CERTIFICATIONS This product was manufactured following the Inditex Group Join Life standard.Created in 2015 as a tool for standardising criteria, it is defined based on several aspects, such as impact analysis based on the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) methodology, initiatives that promote practices with lower impact and materials certified by specialised external companies. Since its creation, our work has been ongoing to improve it. We work with international standards such as the Organic Content Standard (OCS), the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) and the Recycled Content Standard (RCS), among others. ORIGIN We work with our suppliers, workers, unions and international organizations to develop a supply chain in which human rights are respected and promoted, contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Thanks to the collaboration with our suppliers, we work to know the facilities and processes used to manufacture our garments in order to know the traceability of our products. Made in Turkey CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. Lower temperature washes and delicate spin cycles are gentler on garments and help to protect the colour, shape and structure of the fabric. Furthermore, they reduce the amount of energy used in care processes. Machine wash at max. 30ºC/86ºF with short spin cycle Do not use bleach Iron at a maximum of 110ºC/230ºF Do not dry clean Do not tumble dry Wash inside out Dry on a flat surface