Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Rare Beauty
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
$20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Rare Beauty
A weightless, long-lasting liquid blush that blends and builds beautifully for a soft, healthy flush. Available in both matte and dewy finishes.
Need a few alternatives?
Tarte
Amazonian Clay 12-hour Blush
BUY
$29.00
Sephora
Kryolan
Illusion
BUY
£15.50
FeelUnique
Glossier
Cloud Paint In Haze
BUY
£15.00
Glossier
Fenty Beauty
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush In Drama Class
BUY
£19.00
Boots
More from Rare Beauty
Rare Beauty
Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm
BUY
$18.00
Rare Beauty
Rare Beauty
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
BUY
$20.00
Rare Beauty
Rare Beauty
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
BUY
$20.00
Sephora
Rare Beauty
Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush
BUY
$36.00
Sephora
More from Makeup
Grande Cosmetics
Grandelash™ - Md Lash Enhancing Serum
BUY
$65.00
Sephora
Fenty Beauty
Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation
BUY
$36.00
Sephora
Tarte
Amazonian Clay 12-hour Blush
BUY
$29.00
Sephora
Rare Beauty
Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm
BUY
$18.00
Rare Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted